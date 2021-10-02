Multiple people report seeing Brian Laundrie but all to no avail

The 23-year-old man who disappeared soon after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing has not been seen since Sept. 13.

NORTH PORT, Fla — It's been more than two weeks since law enforcement officials began searching for Brian Laundrie. As the pursuit to find him continues, many people have reported possibly spotting the man who disappeared after his fiancée was reported missing.

The parents of Brian Laundrie told the FBI that they last saw him Sept. 13, before he headed to the Carlton Reserve to take a hike. However, he never returned home.

The search began at the Carlton Reserve on Saturday, Sept. 18, but many people who are keeping up with search efforts believe Laundrie could be as far north as North Carolina after a hiker said he thinks he ran into him along the Appalachian Trail.

10 Tampa Bay has compiled a timeline of places where Brian Laundrie was reportedly spotted but all to no avail; the 23-year-old is still missing.

Sept 21 – Baker, Florida

One viral claim placed Laundrie in Florida's panhandle, according to a report from WKRG-TV. A social media post said a man who was caught by a trail camera in Baker, Florida, strongly resembled Laundrie's description. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigated the report and said it wrapped up its "extensive search" of the area and found nothing of note.

Sept. 21 – Sarasota, Florida

A user on Twitter posted that Laundrie had been found and taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, citing unconfirmed police scanner traffic. However, the North Port Police Department, Sarasota Sheriff's Office and Sarasota Police Department issued statements reporting that Laundrie was not in custody.

"Despite rumors on social media this evening, Brian Laundrie is not in the custody of our agency at this time," the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Sept. 29 – North Carolina mountains

Authorities in North Carolina say they have been receiving tips about possible Laundrie sightings. WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner spoke with Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman who said the sheriff's office had received about seven reported sightings of Laundrie in the area near the North Carolina mountains. However, none of the tips have proven substantial.

Sept. 29 – New Bern, North Carolina

Sightings of Brian Laundrie in New Bern, N.C. were reported to be false by the New Bern Police Department.

In a statement sent to 10 Tampa Bay, the department said, "Our department became aware of the tip that Brian Laundrie was currently in the City of New Bern. New Bern police officers collaborated with the Raleigh branch office of the FBI and four FBI agents who arrived in New Bern to further the investigation. At the conclusion of our efforts, we do not believe he was, or is, in New Bern. We ask everyone to forward tips to the FBI.gov website. The New Bern Police department continues to be vigilant in our patrols and will act accordingly."

Oct. 2 – Appalachian Trail, North Carolina

A hiker is convinced he ran into Laundrie while driving near the Appalachian Trail, according to multiple reports. According to Fox News, Dennis Davis told news outlets it didn't register that the driver he had spoken to was Laundrie until he saw images of the 23-year-old.

Davis allegedly ran into Laundrie on a deserted road near the trail in North Carolina, the New York Post reports. According to Davis, Laundrie waved him down to ask for directions to California without using any major roadways. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said it had received several calls of Brian Laundrie sightings and each one has been investigated "to no avail."

22-year-old Gabby Petito was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department on Sept. 11 by her family when they stopped hearing from her. Not long after, Laundrie was reported missing by his parents when he never returned from a hike, the family told the FBI.

On Sept. 21, it was confirmed that the body law enforcement found in the section of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming where crews had been looking was that of Petito.