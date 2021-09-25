A butterfly release held for Gabby Petito in North Port

People came together at city hall Saturday night to release 100 butterflies.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — People in North Port and surrounding areas joined together to remember the life of Gabby Petito. Over 100 people gathered Saturday night at North Port City Hall to release butterflies.

Ahead of the funeral service for Gabby, people in North Port held a butterfly release. Organizers said butterflies were Gabby's favorite.

There were 100 butterflies and even more people who came out to show they care about Gabby and her family.

"I just want to be here for support for her and her family and her loved ones," Baylee Hanson said.

At city hall, there is a growing memorial for Gabby. People are lighting candles, bringing flowers and notes to pay their respects to Gabby and her family.

Most people didn't know Gabby personally but said their hearts break for her family.

"You feel like you know her… You feel like you know the family. It’s like, they’re a part of us now. They are definitely a part of us," North Port resident, Tammy Forsten, expressed.

A prayer was said after the butterflies were released. Many people were crying and emotional. Some people drove over an hour to attend the release.

"My heart goes out to them. I’ve been watching every step of the way," Lakeland resident, Michelle Evans, said.

A lot of people who came out said even though they didn't know Gabby, they feel terribly for her family.

"I wish I could be there to give them a hug because they need lots of hugs right now," Evans explained.

A truly beautiful sunset in North Port where Gabby’s butterfly release is happening 🙏🏻#GabbyPetito #justiceforgabby pic.twitter.com/jND7vE9die — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) September 25, 2021

Sunday there will be a funeral service in Long Island for Gabby.

Different organizers have planned community events like the butterfly release to keep people involved in finding justice for Gabby.