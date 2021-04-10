'You have to want to leave': Domestic abuse survivor opens up for the first time following Gabby Petito case

She was compelled to tell her story after realizing her experience could be similar to Petito's.

TAMPA, Fla — Violence during and after a relationship is inexcusable.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the hopes that victims know there are resources for them to get out and get help.

It's never easy for survivors to share their story, Michelle Sperzel knows the feeling first hand. She's never shared her story until now.

"There's something that just strikes you that it's so similar, and it causes you to just really pause and think about your own story," Sperzel said.

At just 23-years-old, she was in a domestic abuse relationship. Over 20 years later, she's opening up after realizing her experience is similar to Gabby Petito's. She says she traveled across the country with her abuser.

"There's so many different similarities between my journey traveling cross country, and what we know about Gabby Petito's story. We were traveling across country and there were parts that were so great, like amazing vistas and beautiful sunsets," Sperzel said.

But the tough moments stuck with her and she kept them in, never telling her parents whenever she spoke to them on the phone.

"I wasn't telling him about the horrible arguments. I wasn't telling them about the fact that he was sleeping in the car and I was sleeping in a tent," Sperzel said.

It took her years to realize she needed to leave after the violence escalated.

"It really did start off as emotional abuse and psychological abuse and I didn't understand that, but when it got to be someone throwing a beer bottle at me, that I got," Sperzel said.

Michelle is now the CEO of Harbor House Central Florida. She helps other victims navigate their own journeys.

"A survivor has to want to leave and that's part of the journey. We as helpers can say, 'This is bad. You need to leave.' But it really at the very end of the day, it has to be that person," Sperzel said.

Making the decision to leave isn't easy, that's why Michelle hopes others will speak up.

"We all need to be comfortable to talk about it and we all need to be able to say to someone, 'This is how I'm feeling,' because I would rather lose a friend because I cared enough to say that I was worried about them, then lose a friend to domestic violence," Sperzel said.