Witness saw 'commotion' between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant, reports say

Nina Angelo told CNN that Laundrie was screaming at restaurant staff while Petito was crying and apologizing.

JACKSON, Wyo. — A couple vacationing in Wyoming last month told news outlets they saw Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie arguing at a restaurant just days before the 22-year-old woman was last heard from.

Nina Angelo told CNN that she and her boyfriend, Matt England, saw a "commotion" between Petito and Laundrie at The Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming.

Angelo told the news outlet that Laundrie was visibly angry, screaming at restaurant staff while continuing to walk in and out of the restaurant. While this was happening, Angelo said Petito was in tears and apologizing for her fiancé's behavior.

"He was just like going in on the hostess and the waitress and then eventually the manager. He exited and entered the restaurant on four different occasions within five minutes," Angelo said via ABC7.

Angelo said she felt bad for Petito in the moment and "freaked out" by Laundrie's behavior, the news outlet reports.

A manager at The Merry Piglets restaurant confirmed to CNN that she reported "an incident" involving Petito and Laundrie to the FBI, but did not give details.

This argument between the couple reportedly happened on Aug. 27. That's just three days before Petito's mother says she last received a text from her daughter's phone.

NBC News reports the last text read, "No service in Yosemite." Petito's family has since said they're not sure whether Gabby actually sent that text.

Aug. 27 is also just five days before police say Laundrie returned to North Port without Petito.

A body found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19 was later identified as Petito. Her death has been initially ruled a homicide.

And the police are still searching for Laundrie, who went hiking at Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County on Sept. 14 and never returned, according to his family.

As law enforcement continues to investigate how Petito was killed, several witnesses have come forward to describe arguments they saw between the couple in the days leading up to her disappearance.

On Wednesday, Police in Utah released a written statement from one of the men who witnessed Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Aug. 12 argument – the aftermath of which was captured on body camera video.

The man told police he saw the couple arguing, and "something seemed off." He also describes seeing Petito punch Laundrie and hearing her say "Why do you have to be so mean."