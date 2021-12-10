Gabby Petito memorial removed from Laundrie family's yard ahead of severe weather

The signs were found to be in violation of the City Sign Code and stormwater code and were not allowed in the road right-a-way.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Oct. 12 when the memorial in front of the North Port city hall was taken down.

The Gabby Petito memorial that was in front of the Laundrie family's house was removed on Thursday after being in violation of city laws, City of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor confirmed in an email.

The city of North Port received "several" complaints about signs located at the house, he wrote. The signs were found to be in violation of the City Sign Code and stormwater code and were not allowed in the road right-a-way.

According to city laws set in place, signs that are "erected on the right-of-way of any street, roadway or public right-of-way, or signs overhanging or infringing upon the right-of-way of any public street, roadway or public right-of-way" are prohibited.

A memorial set up for Gabby outside of the North Port City Hall was also taken down on Oct. 12 after city leaders said several items were damaged due to sun and rain. They said they're in the process of creating a permanent memorial in its place.

Another memorial mural for Gabby is showcased outside a local business in New Port Richey.

Outside the business U.S. 19 Sign, located on U.S. 19 and Trouble Creek Road, Petito's face is painted on the side of the building. Next to her face, "She Touched the World" is written. The author behind this work of art is Adonis Hunter.