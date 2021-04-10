North Port Gabby Petito memorial to be taken down, items donated to family

City leaders say they are working on a more permanent memorial.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port says it will be removing a memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito that sat outside city hall for several weeks.

City leaders say staff will collect all the items at the memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 12, adding that the items have become damaged due to the sun and rain.

"The family of Gabby Petito and the city of North Port have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by the residents of North Port and beyond," the city wrote in a statement.

Everything that is being collected will be donated to the Petito family, according to the city. Leaders say they are in the process of creating a permanent memorial.

Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie embarked on a cross-country road trip over the summer. But, in September, only Laundrie returned back to his family home in North Port. On Sept. 11, Petito's family reported her missing.

Nearly a week after Petito's family reported her missing, Laundrie's parents told authorities he had not been seen in days.

Petito's body was later found by authorities in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, and the FBI confirmed it was her on Sept. 21. Law enforcement says the coroner's office determined the initial manner of death is a homicide, however, a final autopsy will reveal the definite cause of death.