Petito, Laundrie families agree on distribution of property, lawyer says

TAMPA, Fla. — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached an agreement on how to split the couple's belongings once they are released by federal authorities, an attorney representing the Laundrie family confirms.

"An agreement in principal with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached. I have no further comment at this time," Attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after setting out on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Laundrie. Her disappearance captured the nation's attention when Laundrie returned home to North Port with the van but without her.

Investigators attempted to work with Laundrie on Petito's whereabouts but he remained "uncooperative" with police. He'd later be named a person of interest in her disappearance before being reported missing himself.

On Sept. 21, the FBI in Denver positively identified the body found in Grand Teton National Park as Petito. Two days later, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie in connection to Petito's case.