Police: Reports of gunshots near Brian Laundrie's home were a false alarm

The North Port Police Department says the report was called in by an unknown number.

NORTH PORT, Fla — Police say reports of gunshots Friday evening near Brian Laundrie's home were a false alarm.

North Port police responded to the family's home around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots in the area from an "unknown number."

"Right now, there is no evidence any shots were actually fired in the area," the police department said.

No injuries were reported.

6:45pm NPPD received a report of gunshots in the area of Brian Landries' home from unknown. No injuries are reported. Right now, no evidence any shots were actually fired in the area. No reports from the large contingency of media who were standing outside the home, either. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 24, 2021

Authorities are continuing to comb the "vast and unforgiving" Carlton Reserve for Laundrie as it is believed to be his last known location.

At this time his exact whereabouts are still unknown.

Gabby Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after heading out on a cross-country road trip this summer with Laundrie. He would return home 10 days earlier to North Port without her.