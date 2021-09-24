Police: Reports of gunshots near Brian Laundrie's home were a false alarm

NORTH PORT, Fla — Police say reports of gunshots Friday evening near Brian Laundrie's home were a false alarm.
North Port police responded to the family's home around 6:45 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots in the area from an "unknown number."
"Right now, there is no evidence any shots were actually fired in the area," the police department said.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities are continuing to comb the "vast and unforgiving" Carlton Reserve for Laundrie as it is believed to be his last known location.
At this time his exact whereabouts are still unknown.
Gabby Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after heading out on a cross-country road trip this summer with Laundrie. He would return home 10 days earlier to North Port without her.
On Sept. 21, the body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest was positively identified as Petito, the FBI in Denver confirmed.