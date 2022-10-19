Watch: Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie seen in Whole Foods days before he returned to Florida

Five days after the video was captured, Laundrie returned home without Petito.

JACKSON, Wyo. — New surveillance video out of Wyoming shows what's believed to be the last time Gabby Petito was seen in public, authorities say.

The video from a Whole Foods Market in Jackson, Wyo. shows the two walking around the store, shopping for items on Aug. 27. The surveillance footage fits into a series of reports 10 Tampa Bay has been following since last year when Petito was reported missing.

Five days after the video was captured, Laundrie returned home without Petito. Two weeks prior, Laundrie and Petito had a run-in with officers from the Moab Police Department in Utah following a domestic violence call.

In a press release, lawyers representing Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt claim that officers failed to adequately respond to the Aug. 12 domestic dispute between Gabby and her fiancé just weeks before authorities say he killed her.

Petito's body was later found on Sept. 19 in the Spread Creek Dispersed Area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Federal investigators confirmed the human remains to be those of Petito on Sept. 21. Her death had been initially ruled a homicide.

Laundrie went missing shortly after the search for Petito began. He was only named a person of interest in the investigation before his body was recovered in the Carlton Reserve. In a notebook, obtained by the FBI in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October 2021, Laundrie confessed to the murder of his former fiancée Gabby Petito.