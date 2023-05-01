Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 at his family's home in Pennsylvania.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Moscow murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger has been booked into the Latah County Jail as of Wednesday evening. He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary, jail records show.

In a train of police cars, one truck likely holding Kohberger swiftly drove into a Latah County garage guarded by law enforcement vehicles. The garage was immediately closed with no visibility on Kohberger.

The Pennsylvania State Police flight transporting him from Scranton, Pennsylvania, landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport just before 7:30 p.m. MT.

Monroe County Correctional Facility officials had confirmed Kohberger left their custody early Wednesday and was escorted to Idaho in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police.

He was arrested Dec. 30 in his family's home in Effort, Pennsylvania in the early hours of the morning by a state police tactical team. He was brought into custody "without incident" police said Tuesday.

According to a Wednesday statement released by Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, he said that Kohberger will be evaluated by staff at the Latah jail.

"Mr. Kohberger’s housing classification will be based on the evaluation given by jail staff," Skiles said.

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were all pronounced dead around noon on Nov. 13 in their off campus home on 1122 King Road.

Kohberger waived his extradition Tuesday to speed up the process, meaning he wasn't going to fight his transport back to Idaho -- PA State Police said in a press conference they speculate it's because Kohberger wants "to know what is in the probable cause affidavit" which gave police reason to arrest him.

An initial appearance, likely in Latah County court, will be held sometime in 24-48 hours. In this appearance, Kohberger will be read the charges against him, and the probable cause affidavit will be released.

