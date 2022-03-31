The Missing: It's been nearly a week since Amy Rogers was last seen

Rogers' friend said she suffered a mental health crisis and decided to get help at a care facility in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — As a mental health counselor Amy Rogers knows what it’s like to help someone in the middle of a crisis. Now, her friends say she needs your help.

Kenny Abescassis says Rogers suffered a mental health crisis of her own and decided to get help at a care facility near ZooTampa.

She walked out on March 19 and hasn't been heard from since.

Abescassis says Rogers' disappearance hits close to home.

“I work with a couple of outreach programs,” said Abecassis.

“One in Tampa and one in Melbourne. We go looking for people. How does nobody know this is going on? So, yeah, this kind of hits home when it’s someone I know.”