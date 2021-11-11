The Missing: It's been nearly 7 years since Candyce Knox was last seen

If you know anything about this case please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6934.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It was the morning of March 12, 2015, when a 33-year-old mother of four, Candyce Knox disappeared.

“I feel like there’s a hole in my chest that’s never going to go away,” her mother, Dianna Taylor said. “It’s been almost 7 years and finally there’s somebody who wants to talk about it and to find out what happened to her.”

Candyce’s mother says her daughter struggled with a drug addiction which landed her in trouble with the law. She believes those two things are why her daughter's case remains unsolved.

“This is what I tell people. I’ve had friends who’ve lost people and I think to myself, 'but you know what you know where they’re at they’re either in an urn or they’re buried and you can go to that grave site.' I don’t have that,” said Taylor.

Knox was several tattoos: a rose on the ride side of her chest, three crosses on her left hand, the initials “TJ” on her left ankle, a butterfly on the top of her left foot, a rose on her lower back, and four butterflies on the back of her shoulder.