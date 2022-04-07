The Missing: Joe Hannigan was last seen by his children on a doorbell camera

That night, he left his phone, wallet and car — only taking a small backpack with him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The last time Kerry and Kelly Hannigan saw their dad was on a doorbell camera on March 6. Joe Hannigan left his home around 7:30 p.m. that night near 49th Street and 5th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

He left his phone, wallet and car — only taking a small backpack with him.

“He had been struggling with some depression and PTSD from several tragic deaths recently so we’re not sure where he could’ve been going,” said Kerry.

“It’s confusing, all of us are confused. There’s just a lot going on. We’ve been doing everything we can. We don’t have any answers yet so it’s been stressful and of course I miss her dad," said Kelly.

Joe was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt, grey shorts and lightweight sneakers. He was carrying a small navy blue and brown backpack with tan straps. His family is asking people to be on the lookout and check your cameras. Anything to help get him home.