The Missing: Where is Joshua Simmons?

TAMPA, Fla. — Hattie and Sid Crespo now spend their days passing out flyers and talking to everyone they meet hoping someone knows what happened to their son, Joshua Simmons.

The 36-year-old last spoke to them on March 3, saying he was staying at a motel in Ybor City. That last call still haunts his mother.

“He said, 'I want you to always remember that I love you,' and he kept saying I 'love you,' and I said, 'I love you too.' He said, 'I’ll get back to you this evening,' and that was the last time I heard anything from him,” said his mother, Hattie Crespo.

The Crespos say Joshua recently struggled with depression but they took him to get help and thought things would come around.

“Joshua said he was having a little bit of memory losses and he wasn’t thinking clearly,” said his step-father, Sid Crespo. “Joshua broke out in tears he was crying and I was asking what was going on.”

They say he’s an excellent father to his two teenage kids. They are desperate for help — his kids need their father.