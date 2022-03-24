The Missing: Robert Woolums' friends are frantically looking for him following a strange phone call

The 39-year-old’s car was found near a storage facility on Park Street in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The last time Rene Dessecker heard from her good friend Robert Eugene Woolums II was during a phone call she can't forget.

“He was on some meds that helped him but he stopped taking them. And, on February 18 I got a call — a phone call from him — at 4:30 in the morning telling me to get out of my house because people were coming for me,” said Dessecker.

She isn’t sure what to do. After that strange phone call, she and others have been frantically looking for their friend. The father of two vanished more than a month ago.

“No clothes. He only had flip-flops on. He took his wallet but he didn’t have a bank card in it. He didn’t take that with him and he had very minimal cash on him,” said Dessecker.

The 39-year-old’s car was found near a storage facility on Park Street in St. Petersburg. The cameras were not working and so far no witnesses have come forward to help them find him.

“They found his car a couple of days later and it was locked and cleaned and no signs of anything in it, and now no signs of him since. And, that is not like him," said Dessecker.

Woolums was last seen wearing jeans, a light blue t-shirt and flip-flops. With so little to go on, his friends are doing everything they can to get the word out to the public.