Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in the City of Uvalde following the devastating mass shooting that took place a week ago at Robb Elementary.

The disaster declaration will allow state and local agencies to continue making resources available to assist the Uvalde community, a press release read. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the school shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,” said Gov. Abbott. “This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much-needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy. All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.”

Resources available for Uvalde residents include mental health services and a temporary facility being used as a family resource center. These resources will remain in place until the disaster declaration is lifted.

