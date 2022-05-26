Man rushed to school to help, learned stepdaughter died

Angel Garza arrived at the school and found a girl covered in blood. She told him her best friend was shot. That friend was Garza's stepdaughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

“I’m not hurt. He shot my best friend,” the girl told Garza when he offered help. “She’s not breathing. She was just trying to call the cops.”

Her friend was Amerie Jo Garza — Angel Garza's stepdaughter.

Amerie was among 19 children who died, along with two teachers, when the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday at the school in this southwestern Texas town and began to kill.

Amerie was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay. “She was very creative,” said her grandmother Dora Mendoza. “She was my baby. Whenever she saw flowers she would draw them.”

She had just gotten her first cellphone for her 10th birthday. Angel Garza recalled the look on her face.

“It just lit up with the happiest expression,” he said.

We are devastated to share the news that one of our @girlscouts, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was killed during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday, May 24. For a list of resources and ways you can help our sisters in Uvalde, please visit https://t.co/o9Xnd6M0Jb. pic.twitter.com/i2KJtWDLE6 — Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (@girlscoutsswtx) May 25, 2022

Now, he's left to wonder about her final moments. Did she say anything to the shooter? Did he see her reach for her cellphone?

Garza and his family are among so many still sorting through unimaginable grief.

Schools Superintendent Hal Harrell fought back tears as he spoke of the children and their teachers.