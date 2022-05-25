FBI releases 2021 active shooter data one day before Uvalde tragedy

The report showed 103 people in the United States died from active shooter incidents in 2021, which was up from 38 people in 2020.

FLORIDA, USA — Just one day before the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the FBI released their latest data for active shooters from 2021.

The FBI defines an active shooter incident as one or more people actively killing, or trying to kill with a gun in a populated area.

The FBI said, “the active aspect of the definition inherently implies the ongoing nature of an incident, and thus the potential for the response to affect the outcome.”

Some of the factors they used to see if the crime fits the definition include looking at if the shooting happens at more than one location, if it results in a mass killing, if it indicates “apparent spontaneity” by the shooter or if the shooter appears to be “methodically” searching for potential victims.

They excluded shootings for incidents like self-defense, gang violence, or domestic disputes.

The FBI says the 61 active shooter incidents from last year happened in 30 different states, and Florida was one of the states that saw the most of these crimes.

California had the most incidents with six, followed by Texas and Georgia with five, with Florida and Colorado behind them with four.

The highest number of deaths from a single active shooter incident last year was the King Sooper grocery store attack in Colorado where 10 people were killed.

Of the 61 incidents in 2021, 60 of the shooters were male and one was female. The ages of the shooters ranged from 12 years old to 67 years old.

The report says 30 of the shooters were captured by law enforcement, 19 were killed, 11 died by suicide, and one is still at large.