MayahStrong | Final Uvalde shooting survivor discharged from San Antonio hospital

UVALDE, Texas — The 10-year-old Uvalde victim who remained in the hospital for more than two months after being injured in the school shooting walked out of the hospital Friday with nothing less than a smile on her face.

Mayah Zamora went into University Health San Antonio on May 24 in critical condition. Over time, her health gradually improved as she was upgraded to fair condition in the middle of June and good condition by the end of June.

She remained the only Uvalde shooting patient at University Health after the gunman's grandmother was released after she was shot in the face by her grandson before he committed the horrific attack at Robb Elementary School.

Mayah walked out of the hospital Friday like the true hero she is. Staff members filled the hallways chanting, "Mayah!" "Mayah!" "Mayah!"

As they cheered her to the exit doors of the hospital, she handed out single stem roses to dozens of nurses and staff members, which were provided by H-E-B, the hospital said.

"She is our hero and we can't wait to see all she accomplishes in the future," the hospital tweeted.

Mayah walked out with a cast on her arm but that didn't stop her from posing and taking pictures with those happy to see her heading home.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

According to a GoFundMe that was organized by Mayah's family, the 10-year-old underwent numerous surgery to recover from her injuries sustained during the mass shooting. The page said the donations collected will not only go to her hospital bills but also to her mental health/trauma treatment.

So far, the family raised more than $100,000.

Twenty-one people, including 19 students, lost their lives during the Robb Elementary school shooting.

Who were the victims?