Prayer vigil planned in Tampa for 21 killed in Texas school shooting

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police Chaplains are joining together Thursday to lead a community vigil for the children and teachers killed in the Texas school shooting this week.

Reverend Clarence Nathan will lead the vigil beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Lykes Gaslight Park. The entire community is invited to join in prayer.

"Though there may be many miles between Tampa and Uvalde, the concerns of parents, children, and the entire community are the same everywhere", Reverend Nathan, who is the Senior Pastor of New Victory Baptist Church and a retired Tampa Police Officer, said in a news release.

"We must come together as brothers and sisters to show our support and compassion for each other and to keep each other safe."

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor and elected officials will join Reverend Nathan at the vigil.

Officials said a gunman on Tuesday entered Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire killing 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said the accused gunman Salvador Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother before attacking the school.

Uvalde is a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The attack in the predominantly Latino town was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.