Tampa Bay school leaders react to Texas elementary school shooting

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School left at least 19 children and two adults dead, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School leaders and other public officials around the Tampa Bay area have responded with heartfelt messages in response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children and two adults dead, according to officials.

Davis delivered his announcement via his official Twitter account and expressed how schools should be a safe place for children and staff members.

"Enough is enough," he said. "We must stand united with the community in Texas where unimaginable evil took the lives of innocent children and staff members today. Schools should be a sanctuary of safety for our students & employees. Our hearts are with the victims and their family members."

Enough is enough. We must stand united with the community in Texas where unimaginable evil took the lives of innocent children and staff members today. Schools should be a sanctuary of safety for our students & employees. Our hearts are with the victims and their family members. — Addison Davis (@AddisonGDavis) May 24, 2022

As for Grego, he shared a very similar perspective as Davis in a news release.

"We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the school shooting today at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas," Grego said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of that community and we know that this may heighten stress for both students and staff in school districts across the nation."

Grego also released a reminder in his statement for anyone involved within the Pinellas County Public Schools to always report any unsafe activity or threat.

"As a part of our Pinellas County Schools community, we all play a role in the safety of our schools," he added. "Remember, if we see something, we say something. We ask our entire community to report any safety concerns."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke with 10 Tampa Bay's Shannon Clowe about the deadly Texas school shooting.

"Anyone that would march onto campus, especially an elementary school, and shoot children, is obviously crazy," Judd said.

He claimed trained security at schools will be more efficient than passing certain gun laws.

"Passing laws doesn’t stop that [school shootings]," Judd said.

"If you have armed guardians, or officers, or deputies, on your campus, you’re reducing the probabilities [of a shooting happening]. [You're] not eliminating [the problem], [but you're] reducing the probabilities."