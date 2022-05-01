What's the scientific data behind mass school shootings?

The CDC's most recent data showed that in 2020, gun deaths in the U.S. reached the highest number ever recorded.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The school shooting that left 19 kids and two teachers dead on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, reignited the conversation that the U.S. has had many times before: How do we prevent mass shootings in our country?

In the past, when it came to debates over gun violence prevention, there have been many suggestions but very few conclusive answers that have been put into action. Researchers, though, are hoping to change this by bringing science into the conversation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently has 18 different research projects underway, all aimed at identifying factors that lead to gun violence and exploring potential solutions.

The hope is that the CDC's findings will inform lawmakers and prompt them to put evidence-based change into motion.

Why has it taken so long to get gun violence-related data?

Researchers are still dealing with one major setback — about two decades of lost time. It's all because of something called the Dickey Amendment.

It was an amendment passed by U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, a Republican from Arkansas, in 1996 that banned the CDC from using any federal funds to "advocate or promote gun control." The legislation was passed with big backing from the National Rifle Association after the group saw the research coming out of the CDC as political.

The move effectively shut down federal research on the causes of gun violence up until 2018, when lawmakers voted to allow the CDC research to resume in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

What is the current data on gun violence telling us?

A report published last month by The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions analyzed recent CDC data. It found that in 2020, gun deaths in the U.S. reached the highest number ever recorded.

Nearly 5,000 more lives were lost to gun homicide in 2020 than in 2019, according to CDC data. Gun sales hit record highs during the first year of the pandemic, too.

The report also found that guns were the leading cause of death among children and teens in 2020, causing more deaths than COVID-19, car crashes and cancer.

Gun violence is still disproportionately affecting communities of color. According to the data, there was a 47 percent increase in the firearm homicide rate among Black women from 2019 to 2020.

"While it remains to be seen whether this surge in gun purchases contributed to the rise in gun violence over the long term, a strong body of research has identified drivers of gun violence—namely, easy access to guns and weaknesses in our country’s laws that create a patchwork of gun regulations," the report reads.

What is the CDC working on now?

The agency has 18 gun violence prevention research projects underway.

"CDC’s approach to preventing firearm injuries focuses on three elements: providing data to inform action; conducting research and applying science to identify effective solutions; and promoting collaboration across multiple sectors to address the problem," the agency's website reads.

The projects look at several different aspects, including how family and neighborhood risk factors for gun violence affect the development of weapon-related social behaviors into adulthood. Another study analyzes crisis text line data related to firearm violence to work toward prevention efforts.