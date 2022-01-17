Crews fix low-volume seepage areas found at Piney Point site

DEP says concrete was placed over depressions found in the liner of the facility's reservoir and the leak was eventually stopped.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Environmental Protection says three low-volume seepage areas that were found at the Piney Point site have been fixed.

For nearly a week, gallons of water was leaking from the former phosphate mining facility's reservoir. But, DEP says contractors were able to find depressions in the liner of the reservoir using sonar technology.

According to DEP, those depressions created a small vortex. Concrete was placed over the depressions and the leak was eventually stopped.

About 267 million gallons of nutrient-rich wastewater is still currently held within the NGS-South compartment, according to the DEP.

In March 2021, a tear in one of reservoirs caused concern over a potential collapse. To prevent a crisis, crews discharged more than 200 million gallons of untreated wastewater into Tampa Bay.

In October 2021, a judge assigned a court-appointed receiver to help close the site once and for all.

And, in December 2021, drilling began for a deep-injection well to hold the remaining wastewater. It is set to be completed in 2023.