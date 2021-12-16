Drilling for Piney Point deep-injection well expected in the coming days

Wastewater will be buried more than 3,000 feet underground.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The final chapter in the closure of the former Piney Point phosphate mining facility may soon be coming to an end. On Thursday, Florida leaders officially approved Manatee County's permit to create a deep injection well that will hold the facility's remaining wastewater.

That means the hundreds of millions of gallons of contaminated water that sits inside Piney Point's gypsum stacks will be buried more than 3,000 feet underground.

Construction of the deep-injection well already began in October. Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says drilling is expected in the coming days.

Federal officials insist that deep injection wells pose very little risk to the groundwater that sits above them. However, that didn't stop environmental groups from suing the county over concerns of possible leaks and contamination.

But, county commissioners have said in the past that they have no other choice. Hopes says there are thousands of wells across the country and even five already in Manatee County.

"The effluent here at Piney Point that we're going to de-water doesn't even rise to the level of hazardous waste by the federal government," Dr. Hopes says.

The plan, according to him, is to eventually convert Piney Point into soccer fields and a BMX bike park.

In March, a tear in one of the facility's reservoirs caused concern over a potential collapse. In order to prevent a crisis, crews discharged more than 200-million gallons of untreated wastewater into Tampa Bay.

In October, a judge assigned a court-appointed receiver to help close the site once and for all.