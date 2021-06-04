Piney Point latest: US-41 reopens to traffic in Manatee County

Homes in the area are still under mandatory evacuation, and surrounding roads remain closed.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee County leaders reopen US-41 Tuesday

There has been no change in the stability of the stack, meaning the situation is not getting worse, the DEP said at the Manatee County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried set to speak at 12:45 p.m.

State and local agencies will announce additional developments in the Piney Point response at 4 p.m. at the Public Safety Center in Bradenton

People who live in Manatee County can visit this link to see if they are affected by the current evacuation zone near the Piney Point reservoir.

A local state of emergency has been declared for Manatee County and parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.

People who live and work in the area are told to get out and stay away.

In addition to a "significant leak" at the bottom of the pool holding millions of gallons of water, several small breaches recently were found. The pool contains a mixture of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff.

Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 23,500 gallons a minute.

12:02 p.m. April 6: The Manatee County Public Safety Department posted the below video clip from the Piney Point retention pond.

Quick video update of what it’s looking like right now at #PineyPoint. pic.twitter.com/6uao9yfdkM — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 6, 2021

10:50 a.m. April 6: US-41 has reopened after Manatee County officials met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Emergency Management.

Leaders say they "feel confident" in reopening the highway based on updated wastewater flow modeling. Homes in the area are still under a mandatory evacuation order, and surrounding roads remain closed.

9:00 a.m. April 6: Manatee County Commissioners gave an update on the site at their board meeting.

According to the latest report, water is being discharged at a rate of 23,500 gallons per minute with the increased number of operational pumps, acting Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said.

Hopes added that 19-20 million gallons of water have been pulled from the reservoir since last evening.

The Army Corps of Engineers is developing more detailed inundation maps to inform decision-makers, according to Hopes. The new maps that are responsible for determining evacuation plans are expected later this afternoon or early this evening.

As of this morning, three additional submersible pumps have been installed, John Truitt, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, said at the meeting. He said they should be connected and running by early this afternoon.

There has been no change in the stability of the stack, meaning the situation is not getting worse, Truitt added.

5:25 a.m. April 6: The Army Corps of Engineers is now on the site to help pump water out of the pond. The DEP and EPA also there to help.

#PINEYPOINT: Army Corps of engineers now on site to help pump water from the retention pond. DEP & EPA also here to help. As water continues to be pumped out, flooding risk lessens but impact on environment increases. Learning more this am from officials.https://t.co/rcdZIGZl6b — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) April 6, 2021

10:18 p.m. April 5: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state's highest-ranking Democrat, plans to hold a news conference at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Manatee County Public Safety Building.

She has called upon Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene the Florida Cabinet to address the Piney Point emergency.

Where is the evacuation zone?

The evacuation zone around the breached Piney Point reservoir includes about 316 homes, according to Manatee County leaders.

On Saturday, the county expanded U.S. 41's closure a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. It also expands south from Buckeye Road to Moccasin Wallow Road.

Moccasin Wallow Road will be closed west of 38th Avenue East.