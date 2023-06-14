Piney Point pollution likely spread into Gulf of Mexico, study says

Researchers found traces of the nutrient-dense Piney Point wastewater in the Tarpon Springs area and Sarasota Bay.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Researchers found that polluted water released during the 2021 Piney Point wastewater emergency traveled farther than they originally thought.

A study published in the online journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution at the end of May suggests that the nutrient-rich wastewater traveled beyond Tampa Bay, reaching as far north as Tarpon Springs and as far south as Sarasota.

When the reservoir at the former Piney Point phosphate plant began leaking in 2021, more than 200 million gallons of untreated water was released into the bay to avoid what officials said could’ve been a catastrophic collapse.

To study the environmental toll the Piney Point disaster would take on our local waterways, scientists began collecting samples from several different sites, including St. Joseph Sound near Tarpon Springs.

According to the study's authors, the samples from St. Joseph Sound were meant to serve as a sort of control, assuming the nutrients wouldn't reach that far north.

But the samples showed something unexpected: traces of Piney Point pollution.

Based on certain levels of nitrogen and carbon, researchers identified a unique signature for the Piney Point water that could be used to distinguish it from other types of pollution. And that unique signature was found more than 30 miles away from Tampa Bay in the Tarpon Springs area.

Those same markers also showed that "other regions distant to the discharge site, such as upper Sarasota Bay were also likely affected by the discharged waters," the study said.

In other words, researchers discovered that polluted water from the Piney Point plant managed to travel miles into the Gulf of Mexico — likely causing environmental issues along the way.

The findings of the study not only raised some red flags about how many areas continue to feel the effects of the Piney Point disaster but also confirmed some predictions USF scientists made about the wastewater's flow in April 2021.

How did the Piney Point disaster affect the environment?

While the lasting effects of the wastewater disaster will be studied for years to come, this report showed that nutrients from Piney Point may have fed the red tide bloom that plagued the Tampa Bay area during the summer of 2021.

It did say, however, that more research is needed before we can know for sure.

Researchers also found that the released nutrients may have contributed to seagrass losses throughout Tampa Bay, which have been happening since before Piney Point.

Even as environmental officials are working to treat the wastewater and prevent another disaster at the Piney Point site, the authors of this study said the 2021 emergency "highlights the threat that industrial infrastructure failures can cause along Florida’s coastlines."