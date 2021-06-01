Crews install sand to keep wastewater from seeping at Piney Point

Florida's DEP and contractors have installed thousands of cubic yards of sand over the problem spot in the reservoir.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after an emergency at the former Piney Point Phosphate Plant, crews are getting the site ready for the rainy season. Right now, there are approximately 190 million gallons of wastewater in the plant's reservoir.

According to Florida's Department of Environment Protection, they've installed more than 16,000 cubic yards of sand since mid-May. There are rocks and a steel plate underneath.

Crews hope the sand will minimize the wastewater from seeping into the lined stormwater system there at Piney Point, especially when it rains or the winds kick up.

Manatee County Commissioners recently approved building an injection well to remove all the water, but that process is expected to take two to two and a half years.