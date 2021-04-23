Environmental group gets a bird's eye view of Tampa Bay to study the effects of Piney Point's wastewater

The group says Piney Point's discharge was equivalent to 100,000 bags of seagrass.

It's been more than three weeks since nutrient-rich wastewater first began being released from a reservoir at the former Piney Point phosphate mining plant.

And, while the discharge has since been cut off, environmental groups are concerned about the long-term effects such a move could have on Tampa Bay.

One such group, Tampa Bay Watch, has been flying a drone above the bay to get a bird's eye view of how the water is fairing. They say the concern is that macroalgae in the water in Bishop Harbor and near Port Manatee will compete with the water's bed of seagrass for sunlight.

Algae, just like plants, require sunlight to flourish. The issue is algae sits above the water, blocking that light from reaching other organisms.

"[Seagrass beds] are wonderful for not only stabilizing the bottom of the bay, but they absorb nutrients and other types of material from the water to help keep the bay clean," Tampa Bay Watch President Peter Clark says.

He added that the nutrients in Piney Point's discharge were equivalent to 100,000 bags of fertilizer.

Researchers say it could take months or even years to fully understand the effects of the Piney Point discharge.