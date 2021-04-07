USF scientists set to share Piney Point research findings Monday

The first research cruise launched on April 7, 2021.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been over a month and a half since scientists with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science launched their first research cruise into Tampa Bay following the wastewater emergency at the former Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County.

Now, the researchers will present what they found out about the nutrient-rich wastewater's impact on the bay's ecosystem.

The first cruise launched on April 7, 2021.

Since then, the team has been monitoring chemicals from the outflow, "to figure out where they’re going. Whether they might be potentially toxic or not," said Tom Frazer, Dean of USF's College of Marine Science at the time of the first launch.

The teams have launched a total of five cruises so far, with more scheduled for later in May and into June.

Scientists have been analyzing levels like pH, carbon, bacteria, trace metals, fish health. The team says some of those test results could take weeks or even months.

USF has also been collecting samples for partners from the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Eckerd College and Florida State University, so more research can go toward supporting the state's efforts to address the environmental impacts of the breach.

In late April, crews were able to patch and seal the leak at the former phosphate plant but the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's attention now turns to "bloom conditions."

DEP said water samples from various locations around the previous discharge site, Port Manatee and out into Tampa Bay will continue daily with the results posted online.