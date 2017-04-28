Strengthening communities by promoting diversity and increasing access to the arts are among the many ways the Duke Energy Foundation proudly supports Florida. Grants totaling $504,568 were awarded to 55 nonprofit organizations within the energy company’s service territory.

Duke Energy’s support is helping organizations fulfill their missions across the state. Top grant recipients include philanthropic programs that encourage Hispanic business development, access to the arts, filmmaking and community development.

“Research shows communities that embrace diversity and have strong cultural resources are healthier, better educated and safer,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president. “We are proud to support philanthropic programs that expand the accessibility of arts and culture and help strengthen the nonprofit community through professional development programs. These grants will positively impact the communities where our customers live and work and further our diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The largest grant recipients include United Arts of Central Florida, Diversity Initiative for Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties who received $60,000, Prospera – Hispanic Business Council, Florida Programming which was award $50,000, and a $23,499 grant to the Florida Holocaust Museum, Annual Education Programs. The Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition, Forgotten Coast en Plein Air Events received $20,000.

The Marion Cultural Alliance’s The Silver Springs Story, Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Artist Residencies Performing Arts Education and Outreach and the Florida Orchestra’s Youth Education Programs each received $15,000.

The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum, Preserving Jordan Park's Legacy and the Lake Wales Main Street, Downtown Development Strategy Design Plan reach received $10,000.

“Duke Energy’s continued funding for United Arts’ Diversity Grants and Diversity Initiatives has been hugely impactful in the central Florida cultural sector, making the arts accessible to all in our community,” said Flora Maria Garcia, president and CEO of United Arts of Central Florida. “This funding has significantly moved the needle across Lake, Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties by encouraging cultural organizations to create exciting, innovative and culturally diverse programming that appeals to diverse audiences. We are thrilled with the increase in funding this year that allows United Arts to create a new paid internship program for college students from ethnically diverse backgrounds who are interested in entering the field of arts administration.”

The Foundation annually funds more than $33 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s seven-state service area. In 2017, the company donated more than $5 million to nonprofit organizations in Florida.

Additionally, Duke Energy’s volunteer support solidifies its commitment to the communities it serves. Florida employees have also rolled up their sleeves to help their neighbors. Last year, employees volunteered more than 15,000 hours in their communities.

For additional information on Duke Energy’s community giving programs, visit duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including renewables, providing about 8,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

With its Florida regional headquarters located in St. Petersburg, Fla., Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Duke Energy is a paying sponsor of wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP