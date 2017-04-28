Twelve Duke Energy Florida linemen earned a spot to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo.

Dozens of competitors faced off during the Florida Lineman’s Rodeo on April 21 at the Winter Garden, Fla., training center. Participants who placed in the top three within the apprentice or journeyman team categories, move on to the international rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kan.

During rodeos, competitors test on job-related skills such as equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures. Together, teams and individuals put in dozens of extra hours training and honing their skills to compete.

Apprentice Tanner O’Shea came in third place and is advancing to the international competition, “From hurricanes to every day storms, the rodeo helps us train to do our jobs even better for our customers.”

An apprentice is a line worker with fewer than four years of utility experience. A rodeo journeyman has more than four years of utility experience, while a senior-journeyman must be at least 45 years old.

Lineman Donald Williams was a member of the winning journeyman team and is an experienced competitor. He was also part of the Duke Energy team who traveled to help restore power in Puerto Rico. He says the rodeo training helped with the geographically rough conditions there, “Florida is flat. In Puerto Rico we had to repel down ravines and really maneuver to get wires up, but it was completely worth it and rewarding to be able to help.”

The winners from the Florida event will join other top linemen from Duke Energy rodeos in the Carolinas and the Midwest to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in October, which includes competitors from throughout the U.S. and many foreign countries.

The best line workers at Duke Energy and its legacy companies have showcased their talents at the International Lineman’s Rodeo for more than 20 years.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Winners of the Apprentice Competition

1st Aaron Gilbert, Jamestown Operations Center

2nd David Sakuta, Ocala Operations Center

3rd Tanner O’Shea, Longwood Operations Center

Winners of the Journeyman Competition

1st – Jonathan Dunn, Mike Leininger, Donald Williams – Longwood Operations Center

2nd – Sean Cooke, Josh Wilson, Clay Baxter– Jamestown and Winter Garden Operations Centers

3rd – Timmy West, Chase Ritch, Cody Ellis – Apopka Operations Center

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including renewables, providing about 8,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

With its Florida regional headquarters located in St. Petersburg, Fla., Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Duke Energy is a paying sponsor of wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP