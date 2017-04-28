Each May Duke Energy celebrates Duke Energy In Action Month – an annual initiative to serve communities through volunteerism. Community service is an integral part of the company’s purpose to power the lives of customers and the vitality of its communities.

This year, the company’s Florida employees introduced a special initiative: “31x31: Championing 31 Causes in May.” It reflected one project for every day of the month. However, the employees quickly embraced the challenge and doubled the volunteer activities to 62 throughout the month. The events were held across the state and spanned various causes, such as the environment, human services, education and animal welfare.

“I’m proud that our Florida employees took charge and embraced Duke Energy in Action Month by hosting 62 events across the state,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. “I have heard personally from a number of organizations about the significant impact these volunteer projects have made in our communities and how appreciative they are of Duke Energy’s volunteer support. Our employees are local and they care about their hometowns – they live here, work here and willingly give back.”

From cleaning the waters of Kings Bay in Citrus County and Clam Bayou in St. Petersburg, to protecting a preserve in Polk County and helping a nonprofit in Pasco County, Duke Energy employees spanned the state to support their neighboring communities.

During Duke Energy In Action Month, 2,300 employees volunteered 10,000 hours for nearly 200 projects across the company’s seven state footprint. Through May 20, 460 Florida employees accounted for than 4,100 of those hours.

