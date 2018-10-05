SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman faces child neglect and drug charges after her 4-year-old son was found wandering in an intersection, then attempting to hide marijuana after deputies brought the boy home, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Amber Rose Ford, of Grapewood Road, faces child neglect, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession charges. She was released from the Hernando County Jail on Thursday after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ford's son was found unsupervised at the intersection of Mariner Boulevard and Grapewood Road on Wednesday and was nearly hit by a vehicle, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

After walking "quite a distance," deputies were able to find the child's mother.

"The defendant also advised that she was asleep and thought that the child's grandmother was watching the child," court documents said. "The defendant advised that the child's grandmother must have been sleep and the male roommate was also asleep, so no one was aware of the child's well-being."

Ford attempted to hide a marijuana cigarette by dropping it from the counter and stepping on it, the document said. Deputies also found a grinder with marijuana residue on it, the document said.

Ford is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

It was not immediately known if the child was placed in the custody of state officials or is staying with a relative.

