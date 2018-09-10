A woman who reportedly left an infant in a hot car in August has been charged with third-degree murder, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Cami Lee Moyer, 38, was arrested Tuesday.

On Aug. 17, officials received a 911 call about an infant in a car on the 12000 block of Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill. The 9-month-old baby, Keyton O'Callaghan, apparently had been left overnight in the car by Moyer, and was discovered by his father.

Keyton was taken to Oak Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday, officials announced Moyer was charged with third-degree murder, child neglect causing great bodily harm and child neglect.

She is being held without bail.

© 2018 WTSP