ST CHARLES, Mo. — A veteran in St. Charles is pitching a tent to take a stand against his insurance company.

Hugh Henderson said he hasn't been able to live in his house in nearly a year because a sewage back-up flooded his basement and caused mold to spread to the main level.

"I would like them to totally fix my house,” he said.

After months of back-and-forth waiting for that to happen, he decided to make a scene. In addition to the tent, he posted signs calling out Nationwide.



"Their jingle says, ‘Nationwide is on your side.’ I just added a 'not,'” he said.

Hugh said someone from the code enforcement department stopped by, and a real estate agent with a listing in his neighborhood has asked him to take down his tent.

But he said, ‘Camp Homeless Vet’ isn't going anywhere.



"Unless they carry me out of here feet first, I have heart attack or something,” he said.



We called Nationwide and a spokesman sent us this statement:

“We are actively working with Mr. Henderson to address his concerns. We strive to provide great care to all our members, and we are working with Mr. Henderson to remedy the situation as soon as possible.”

Hugh said there's a lesson in his fight for all of us.

"If you don't take care of yourself, nobody's gonna take care of your health," he said.

