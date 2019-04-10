CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old social studies teacher who works at St. Edward High School in Cleveland has been arrested and charged with corruption of a minor.

The teacher, identified as Patrick DeChant of Lakewood, is due in court for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Court records show he posted bond Thursday.

Circumstances surrounding his alleged crime were not immediately available, but we're told staff learned of his arrest Thursday and were "blown away" by the situation.

We’ve reached out to school officials for comment, but have not yet received a response.

We will update this story once additional information is released.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department