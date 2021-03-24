FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.
Lillie McGhay, 11, was last seen leaving her home on Windsor Drive in Florissant at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.
Lillie is 5-feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and reddish blonde hair worn in a pixie style cut. She was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, black and red plaid pants and black shoes.
Lillie suffers from oppositional defiant disorder and ADHD.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.