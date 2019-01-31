ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police officer accused of fatally shooting his co-worker posted bond after his second court appearance this week.

Nathaniel Hendren was charged on Jan. 25 with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in 24-year-old Katlyn Alix's death.

Hendren appeared in person in court, for the first time on Thursday. Alix's family was also there during the court hearing. Alix's husband was also in attendance.

Hendren’s bond was increased from $50,000 to $100,000 - which could be cash or surety.

Shortly after the court hearing, according to the St. Louis pre-trial release office, someone signed for the 10 percent guarantee for his release. He will be under house arrest and is required to give up any weapons and his passport.

During the court hearing, Judge Roither gave Hendren a 'stern talking to.' Roither said Hendren should have known better and although the shooting was ‘accidental’ there were several intentional acts that lead to the fatal shooting.

Judge Roither also mentioned, as of this week, the Supreme Court made an emphasis on getting defendants out of jail before trial - he said he's doing everything possible to adhere to the new policy.

The defense lawyer explained to the court that Hendren couldn't post the original $50,000 cash-only bond.

"This case is at the very beginning. The police report is not complete. Any of the facts evidence is not in public domain right now. The statements that were made are based purely on the state’s allegations. The complaint and the charging document. I again urge everyone to keep an open mind and wait to see all of the facts when they come out. Then we can make decisions on what we believed happened in that room that day," Talmage Newton, IV, defense lawyer said.

Hendren made his first court appearance through video on Jan. 29.

“My office is dedicated to getting to the bottom of this. this is a serious case Katlyn’s family deserves this. The community deserves answers. We are going to put the full weight of our office to investigate this case as well as get to the bottom of this," Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said.

The family of Alix spoke for the first time since her death on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Hayden plans to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday – which will be the first time he has commented on the shooting since it occurred a week ago on Jan. 24.