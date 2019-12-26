ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating an early-morning shooting at Cabana Sands.

Officers were called to the club shortly after midnight Thursday for reports of a hit-and-run. While there, investigators say several shots were fired and the crowd that had gathered quickly dispersed.

Police said there were no victims at the scene, but that eight people took themselves to the hospital with various injuries.

Anyone who was there is asked to call 727-893-7780 to speak with detectives.

This story is developing. Check back for updates..

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter