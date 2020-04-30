ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's relief fund has expanded its eligibility requirements to help more small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's Fighting Chance Fund has $6.8 million in emergency grant money for local businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic lockdowns.

On Thursday, the city announced additions to the eligibility criteria:

Businesses that have been operating for at least six months

Added eligible industries include travel agencies and tour operators

Individual businesses that operate within a co-working space

Individual business owners leasing space from another business

And, the city removed the requirement that businesses must be at least 50 percent locally-owned by people who live in St. Petersburg. The city said independent contractors and home-based businesses remain ineligible.

Eligible and approved businesses can get $5,000. Eligible employees can get $500.

For more information about eligibility and applying, click here.

