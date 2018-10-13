ST. PETERSBURG -- A 53-year-old St. Petersburg man died after a boat smashed into a piling near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

About 4 a.m., FWC received a call a boat had struck a range marker piling in the Tampa Bay shipping channel.

There were two people on the boat. Michael Anderson and a 50-year-old woman were taken to Bayfront Hospital, where Anderson died. The woman is listed in serious condition.

The boat is not presenting a hazard to other vessels, FWC said.

