ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been years in the making and it's finally coming to fruition.

A grand opening of the new St. Pete Pier is slated for May 30 at 10 a.m.

The pier spans more than 26 acres along the waterfront and promises to have limitless fun for everyone! It's located at 600 2nd Avenue NE, St.

Crews broke ground on the project in 2017 and it cost roughly $80 million to build.

"I am confident this pier will do what piers throughout history have done," St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said. "[It will] serve as the most important public space in our city."

It doesn't cost anything to enter the Pier District. Most events are free to the public, but there will be ticketed special events planned throughout the year.

The pier will have several restaurants and will be bicycle and dog-friendly.

Click here to explore the pier.

