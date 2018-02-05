St. Petersburg police call her the ‘frowning fraudster’ and hope you can help find her!

She was spotted on video going into the Publix on 3rd Street South using a credit card that had been stolen in a vehicle about 8 hours earlier. That burglary happened in the 400 block of Paris Avenue South.

If you recognize her, you’re asked to call St. Pete police at 727-903-7780 or leave a tip by texting SPPD to TIP-411.

