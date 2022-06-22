St. Pete Pride focuses on safety before parade returns on Saturday

It's the largest Pride parade in Florida, and organizers say it could draw more than 300,000 people.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The grand finale of St. Pete Pride is happening this weekend.

The Pride Parade is returning in-person Saturday after three years due to COVID-19. Organizers are expecting it could draw more than 300,000 people, which would be its largest yet.

Following the parade, a festival is taking place in the Grand Central District on Sunday.

"We're all really, really pumped that it's coming back that's coming back for our 20th anniversary," said Tiffany Freisberg, president of the St. Pete Pride Board.

Safety is always a concern with big events. St. Pete police will be present at the event to respond to any emergencies, and volunteers will watch for any red flags, Freisberg said.

But organizers are asking the public's help to keep the celebrations safe.

If you see something, say something, Freisberg said.

That's the one piece of advice she said SPPD told her everyone should know.

"If it's nothing, great. If it is something you could be a hero that day," Freisberg said.

Freisberg is expecting protests during celebrations. However, that's nothing new this year, and it shouldn't ruin what this month is about, she said.

"We do not have to engage with them. We do not have to give them our energy. We do not have to give them more power," Freisberg said.

Pride is happening at a time when Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, known as the "Don't Say Gay" legislation by critics, will take effect July 1.

Recently, police in Idaho said they arrested a group of 31 white supremacists and accused them of attempting to incite a riot at several locations, including a Pride event.

Despite legislation considered hateful by some and the incident in Idaho, community leaders said it illustrates why Pride is needed.

"It is what we do as a city, as a welcoming community," Jim Nixon, St. Petersburg LGBTQ liaison said. "It warms your heart."

The parade drew in 260,000 people in 2019, which had an economic impact of $62 million, Nixon said.

Nixon said about 10,000 people attended the first parade in 2003.