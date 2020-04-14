ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Businesses and people still hoping to get extra support from St. Petersburg during the COVID-19 pandemic still have a chance, and now even more people can soon sign up.
Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the city will expand its "Fighting Chance Fund" to allow more people to be eligible and apply. This includes the following:
- An owner of a St. Petersburg business does not have to live within city limits.
- The business is eligible only if it's been open for six months, rather than one year.
- Travel agencies are now eligible.
- Individuals are eligible if they worked at a business in St. Petersburg that falls within four categories and employed 25 people or fewer.
"More help is on the way," Kriseman said.
So far, the city received about 1,800 applications and awarded roughly $77,000 to individuals and businesses.
The city program provides $5,000 grants to impacted, eligible businesses and $500 grants to their affected employees. If approved, recipients do not have to pay back these grants, but they are considered taxable income.
The online application can be found here.
RELATED: How to properly wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread
RELATED: As Pinellas considers reopening beaches, sheriff wants to keep them closed
What other people are reading right now:
- Hillsborough County curfew now in effect as leaders consider making masks mandatory
- He was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Pasco County: His experience with hydroxychloroquine
- Crews clean up after devastating tornadoes tear through the south
- It's Alligator mating season. Here's what you need to know
- Support Tampa Bay: Which local businesses are open right now?
- The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter