St. Pete plans to become a zero-waste city by 2050

Ahead of Earth Day, the city launched a campaign to reduce waste.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has launched a "Road to Zero Waste" campaign just in time for Earth Day 2021 on Thursday, April 22.

St. Pete, which has a population of roughly 271,842 people, intends to become a zero-waste city by 2050.

"As a coastal city, protecting our natural environment is especially vital to quality of life," a spokesperson wrote in an announcement Wednesday.

The city says the goal is to empower people who live, work or visit the area to reduce the amount of waste they produce and lessen the burden on our planet.

"By making even small everyday changes, we can all help decrease the

waste that can ends up in the trash where it can produce greenhouse gases and other pollution," the city said.

In a campaign reveal, the city expanded on the widely-publicized three Rs: "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." The city lists six Rs people can practice to help get St. Pete to its goal:



1. Refuse products that are destined for the trash after one use.

2. Reduce items that have excess packaging or products you simply don't need.

3. Repair items in your home when possible, don't just toss them.

4. Reuse products to reduce waste and save money.

5. Recycle if you can't refuse, reduce or reuse items.

6. Rot and return nutrients to the soil by composting.

For more information about the Road to Zero Waste and to find waste reduction tips, click here.