St. Pete tenants continue to push for rent control amid surging prices

The mayor's office said legal challenges and a high threshold for emergency preempts the city from implementing such measures.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A coalition of community groups in St. Petersburg are pressuring the city to enact rent control measures.

They're set to meet again Thursday after a majority of concerned citizens during an October meeting demanded the city declare an emergency over the matter.

The St. Pete Tenants Union group states it's demanding a referendum on the table that would allow voters to decide a measure on rent control.

"We're looking for a response from our government," Karla Correa, the group's organizer, said. "People are in trouble."

But the mayor's office said its hands are tied under state law.

The law prohibits ordinances and rules imposing price controls. The mayor's office also said the threshold to declare an emergency is too high given the number of affordable housing units available.

According to the mayor's office, if a rent control order withstood state or legal challenges, it would require renewal by voters yearly.

Still, groups from the last meeting argue what they're seeing constitutes an emergency, citing rent increases, the pandemic and eviction filing risks.