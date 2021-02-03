St. Pete Whole Foods Market 'in development'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Attention shoppers, a Whole Foods Market is coming to St. Pete.
A Whole Foods Market spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay a store is in development.
Right now, people who live in St. Pete and want to head to Whole Foods have to either hit up the one in Clearwater or cross the bridge to Tampa.
A Whole Foods spokesperson didn't leak too much information, like where the upscale, organic grocery store would be nor did they give a date.
Whole Foods Market first opened its doors back in 1980 with one small store in Austin, Texas. Now, it has more than 500 locations across North America and in the United Kingdom.
