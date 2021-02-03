x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

St. Pete Whole Foods Market 'in development'

Right now, people who live in St. Pete and want to head to Whole Foods have to either hit up the one in Clearwater or cross the bridge to Tampa.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Friday, June 16, 2017, file photo shows corporate signage at a Whole Foods Market in San Antonio. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2017, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently-acquired Whole Foods stores. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Attention shoppers, a Whole Foods Market is coming to St. Pete. 

A Whole Foods Market spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay a store is in development. 

Right now, people who live in St. Pete and want to head to Whole Foods have to either hit up the one in Clearwater or cross the bridge to Tampa.

A Whole Foods spokesperson didn't leak too much information, like where the upscale, organic grocery store would be nor did they give a date. 

Whole Foods Market first opened its doors back in 1980 with one small store in Austin, Texas. Now, it has more than 500 locations across North America and in the United Kingdom. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter