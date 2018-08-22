The state has filed suit against a Sarasota-based travel agency that the Florida Attorney General's Office says still owes consumers nationwide more than $3 million.

Legendary Journeys Inc., which was run by president and owner Adrian L. Ferguson and vice president Charles T. Scott, closed in October 2017 without delivering trips or refunds, Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

The complaint alleges Ferguson and Scott took money from consumers and used it for personal expenses and extra payroll distributions. They allegedly spent $44,000 at Saks Fifth Avenue in a one-day shopping spree one day before announcing the closing.

Consumers nationwide have filed more than 800 claims against Legendary Journeys.

Those who gave money to Legendary Journeys can file a complaint by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or going to MyFloridaLegal.com.

