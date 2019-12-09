TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Sarasota teenager are suing one of the popular e-cigarette manufacturers.

Jared and Erin NesSmith filed a class-action lawsuit against Juul saying the company unlawfully marketed the products to their child.

Their daughter was 14 years old when she started vaping and didn't know the products contained nicotine.

It's not just parents fighting the vaping epidemic. On Thursday, Tampa State Rep. Jackie Toledo will join doctors and Hillsborough school board members at Tampa General Hospital to discuss proposed laws to stop kids from vaping.

Toledo has supported a move to raise the minimum smoking age in Florida from 18 to 21.

Just last week, Hillsborough County Commissioners agreed to look into raising the age to 21 in Hillsborough County.

